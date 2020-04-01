Lewis Hamilton vs. Nico Rosberg; Raikkonen on a lawn mower; At Home with Sky F1: Johnny Herbert

















Whether it's buggy racing, mowing, or classic F1 cars, Johnny Herbert has covered it during his years with Sky Sports F1. Check out his four favorite features here with the three-time GP winner here.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in dune buggies. Kimi Raikkonen on a lawn mower. Only Sky Sports F1 … and certainly only Johnny Herbert.

In the third daily installment of At home with Sky F1, the three-time GP winner, Johnny reviews the four most memorable features he's been involved in since 2012, two of which are all-time classics.

The Arena Grand Prix with then-teammates Mercedes against Johnny and Damon Hill in 2013, and the Lawnmower Grand Prix before the 2014 British GP when Raikkonen faced a Sky F1 crack team on the toughest machine to handle that you have. ever driven

Hill and Herbert are reunited on two more features: a one-time account of the Vettel-Webber Multi-24 controversy a year later, and then Johnny's return to racing at the Monaco Historique later that year.

At home with Sky F1: Johnny Herbert's choices …

The Arena Grand Prix

Johnny: "It took us hours to get to the venue. When Lewis and Nico finally showed up, we had a little practice and everything laughed and joked. But then it got very competitive and there was that first lap between Damon and Lewis …"

The Lawnmower Grand Prix

Johnny: "Seeing Martin Brundle and Anthony Davidson equipped in lawnmowers was quite an experience. But then Kimi appeared smiling and not perplexed and once she got on the lawnmower we thought 'We have a little problem here & # 39 ;.

Hill and Herbert's version of Multi-21

Johnny's return to racing