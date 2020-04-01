Leighton Meester Pregnant With Baby No. 2

%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3711% %MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3712%

WENN

The student of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; is rumored She has a bun in the oven after she was seen wearing what looked like a baby bump while she was away from home with her family.

Up News Info –

Actress Leighton Meester allegedly expecting her second child with her husband Adam Brody.

First "Gossip Girl"On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the star was seen with what appeared to be a growing baby bump while enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with fellow actor Brody, who was pushing his daughter Arlo in a stroller.

%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3713% %MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3714%

In photos taken by the Daily Mail, Meester was captured in a gray T-shirt under a loose jumpsuit in black overalls, showing the outline of her bulging stomach.

%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3715% %MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3716%

<br />

Representatives for the couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, have yet to comment on the news.

Meester and Brody were married in 2014.