Home Entertainment Leighton Meester Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Leighton Meester Pregnant With Baby No. 2

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Leighton Meester Pregnant With Baby No. 2
%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3711% %MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3712%
WENN

The student of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; is rumored She has a bun in the oven after she was seen wearing what looked like a baby bump while she was away from home with her family.

Up News Info
Actress Leighton Meester allegedly expecting her second child with her husband Adam Brody.

First "Gossip Girl"On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the star was seen with what appeared to be a growing baby bump while enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with fellow actor Brody, who was pushing his daughter Arlo in a stroller.

%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3713%%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3714%

In photos taken by the Daily Mail, Meester was captured in a gray T-shirt under a loose jumpsuit in black overalls, showing the outline of her bulging stomach.

%MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3715% %MINIFYHTMLbedd31ce00f901b474798d7648874f3716%

Representatives for the couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, have yet to comment on the news.

Meester and Brody were married in 2014.