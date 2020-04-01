Leighton Meester is pregnant! Revisit her and Adam Brody's romance

This is not Gossip Girl), that's true Adam BrodyY Leighton MeesterThey are expecting their second baby together.
In photos obtained by the Daily mailThe actress was seen sporting a large bump while in Los Angeles, California, where she and her husband live. Her and Brody's representatives have neither commented nor confirmed the happy news.
Her bundle of joy will be tied to her daughter Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015. Fans have yet to meet little Arlo as his parents are quite private, but Adam previously said this was not intentional. "She is more intrinsically private than I am," Brody said of Meester. "I'm not looking for advertising, but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you all about myself."
This explains why people are now learning about Leighton's pregnancy when she appears to be nearing her due date.
Other than that, Seth says his life is not that different from everyone else's. He shared, "We are homey. We don't go to many things that we might, and we don't seek promotions that way."
However, when they do go out, the couple definitely makes a surprising impression with their dazzling good looks and good deeds to boot. To see some of these outings, check out the gallery below!
Out and about
After Meester without success hidden from paparazzi In Brody's car, the couple released their shyness and openly flaunted some sweet PDA while heading to a Mexican restaurant.
Mom is the word
As the romance rumors continued, the couple declined to comment publicly on the status of their relationship. But you know what they say, an image is worth a thousand words.
NYC Love
After staying under the radar for months, the two resurfaced in New York City together.
Put a ring on it
They may never have confirmed their relationship, but Brody he put a diamond on his lady's finger. Almost a month after the news of the engagement, the couple was photographed stealing a kiss In South Africa.
Wedding bells
The notoriously private couple brought out the latest gotcha in Hollywood by getting married in a super secret ceremony Congratulations!
Ready red carpet
Leighton supports her handsome boyfriend at the premiere of his movie Shazam. Without a doubt his daughter Arlo, he loves that his father is a superhero!
Perfect picture
Adam previously shared that becoming a father to Leighton is "the best in every way."
Do good
In their spare time, this couple enjoys giving back to their community, although they are not the ones who actively advertise their good deeds.
Co-stars
After meeting while working in 2011 The orangesthe two reunited once again on the set of Leighton's new show Single parents. In his guest role, Adam plays the former Leighton.
