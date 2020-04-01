Leighton Meester is pregnant! Revisit her and Adam Brody's romance

This is not Gossip Girl), that's true Adam BrodyY Leighton MeesterThey are expecting their second baby together.

In photos obtained by the Daily mailThe actress was seen sporting a large bump while in Los Angeles, California, where she and her husband live. Her and Brody's representatives have neither commented nor confirmed the happy news.

Her bundle of joy will be tied to her daughter Arlo Day Brody, who was born in 2015. Fans have yet to meet little Arlo as his parents are quite private, but Adam previously said this was not intentional. "She is more intrinsically private than I am," Brody said of Meester. "I'm not looking for advertising, but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you all about myself."

This explains why people are now learning about Leighton's pregnancy when she appears to be nearing her due date.