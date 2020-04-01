Leighton Meester is pregnant and expects baby number 2 with Adam Brody

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
congratulations to Leighton Meester Y Adam Brody!
the Gossip Girl star and The o.c. Alum is expecting her second child together. In the images obtained by the Daily Mail, Leighton seems to confirm that she is pregnant during a family outing in Los Angeles. This exciting news comes just as the couple celebrates their sixth wedding anniversary. The celebrities were married in a secret ceremony in early 2014.
"Leighton and Adam were married in northern California by the ocean a couple of weeks ago," a source exclusively told E! News of the time. "It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful."
In May 2015, E! News confirmed that Meester was pregnant with her first child and Brody's. The couple, who worked together in 2011 The oranges, welcomed a girl named Arlo Day Brody later that year.
Although Meester, 33, and Brody, 40, like to keep their romance private, the Ready or not the actor said GQ over the summer they have found a "great balance,quot; in dealing with the limelight.
"She is more intrinsically private than I am," Brody said of Meester. "I'm not looking for advertising, but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you all about myself."
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
"We are homey. We are not going to many things that perhaps we could, and we do not seek promotion in that way," the actor shared with the media. "I am not thinking of anyone monetizing that aspect of their life because I understand. But so far we have found this great balance that really works for us. We are also not very active on social media." "
In the interview, Brody also addressed the Internet obsession with his BOSS. Seth Cohen character ends with Meester Gossip Girl character, Blair Waldorf, IRL.
"No wonder. To be honest, it was kind of embarrassing," Brody admitted. "I suppose love has no limits?"
After how parenting has impacted her life, Brody said. GQ, "He is the best in every way."
He also shared: "It just gives you a new perspective in the best way: something to focus on is bigger and more important than you."
