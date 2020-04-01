Lebanon to investigate death of Ghanaian domestic worker | News

Beirut, Lebanon – The Lebanese Ministry of Labor is investigating the death of a Ghanaian domestic worker after an investigation by Al Jazeera revealed that she feared for her life due to alleged abuse by her employers.

Faustina Tay was found dead in the early hours of March 14 in a parking garage under her fourth-floor employer's home in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to a forensic report, the cause of death was determined to be a fall from a high place.

In the week before her death, the 23-year-old sent dozens of desperate text messages and more than 40 minutes of voice memos to activists and her brother in Ghana.

She said she was beaten at least four times by her employer Hussein Dia and Ali Kamal, the owner of the Al Kamal Trading and Services domestic worker recruitment agency that took her to Lebanon.

Tay said Kamal assaulted her along with an employee named Hussein. All three denied the allegations when Al Jazeera contacted them.

"I am scared. I am scared of being killed," Tay said in a voice note sent to Canada-based activist group This Is Lebanon two days before she was found dead.

Al Jazeera provided Tay's text messages and voice notes to the Ministry of Labor and the Lebanese Internal Security Forces on March 20. Labor Minister Lamia Yammine told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that the ministry had launched an investigation that is being carried out in conjunction with a criminal investigation by the Lebanese judiciary.

"It is our duty to investigate these cases and to investigate with the employer and the agent, even when the prosecutor investigates at the same time," Yammine said.

He added that the investigation could lead to the employer and the agency being blacklisted, meaning that Dia will no longer be able to hire domestic workers, while Kamal's agency will lose their license.

Kamal previously told Al Jazeera that he brought approximately 1,000 domestic workers to Lebanon each year.

Joumana Haymour, head of the labor ministry's inspection department, said Al Jazeera Kamal's testimony was recorded and that Dia agreed to come for questioning on April 6.

Tay's father is pressing for an investigation into the death of his daughter (Al Jazeera)

In the series of messages that began on March 7, Tay said that Dia and Kamal had repeatedly beaten her between January and March after she asked to return to Ghana due to harsh working conditions, which included absence of days off, a Average six hours of sleep at night and little privacy.

She said they didn't give her a room, but instead slept on a sofa in the kitchen. Tay also said that she was beaten by Dia on March 10 and by Kamal on March 11 before returning to Dia's home.

Less than three days later, she was dead.

Tay's brother Joshua Demyana told Al Jazeera that his sister would likely be buried in Lebanon. He said this was due to the difficulty of repatriating his body to Ghana since airports are closed in Lebanon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her father sent a letter to the Ghana Foreign Ministry on March 26, pressing for an investigation into his daughter's death.

Kafala system

Human rights groups have long called on Lebanon to abolish the Kafala system in which Tay was employed.

Rather than being covered by the country's labor law, some 250,000 domestic workers in Lebanon are employed under the system that links the legal residence of domestic workers to their employers.

Domestic workers can only terminate their contract with the consent of the employer. Otherwise, they become illegal residents and can be jailed and deported.

The system has facilitated widespread abuse, ranging from delay or failure to pay wages to assault and sexual harassment.