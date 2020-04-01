Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton of Love Is Blind sign with CAA – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78511% %MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78512%

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, the partner of the successful Netflix reality show Love is blind, have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Lauren and Cameron have been riding a wave of popularity after their startup. Love is blind, leading to online speculation about them topping their own series. There is no split with the duo currently underway, but there have been talks with Speed ​​and Hamilton about possible new television projects.

%MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78513% %MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78514%

The couple met in the first season of the series and are one of only two couples in six on the show who made it to "I do." In the series, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, singles sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … never having seen.

%MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78515% %MINIFYHTML35764cb13c8d472ffcbe885f92c6b78516% Related story Television comedy director Kelly Park signs with CAA

With a social media following that has grown to four million Instagram followers in a matter of weeks, the Hamiltons have appeared on numerous television shows, including Ellen DeGeneres' show, The Today Show, Watch what's going on live with Andy Cohen, Y Entertainment tonight. They have also appeared in publications such as The New York Times, USA Today, Elle, Glamor, Paper Magazine, Vanity Fair, Y MIT Technology Review, among others.

The couple recently launched their successful YouTube channel, Hangin & # 39; with the Hamiltons, where they create premium lifestyle content in fashion, fitness, wellness, cooking, beauty, travel, motivational messages, and life with their dog, Sparks.

Lauren has been involved in many aspects of the industry, from content creation, hosting, and lifestyle vlogging, to acting and modeling. Her father is the creator of BET Video Soul, which introduced Lauren to the entertainment industry at a young age.

Cameron has served as a forest firefighter, university professor, and data scientist. He has been involved in multiple initiatives, including stopping money laundering at Discover Financial Services, developing article recommendation systems for CNN, and predicting the concussion prognosis for Cornell Medical College. He also founded the Alliance AI with the vision of developing artificial intelligence solutions to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's disease.