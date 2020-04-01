Lauren London publishes a loving tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the anniversary of his death

Bradley Lamb
Tuesday marked the anniversary of the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle and his longtime partner, Lauren London, took to Instagram to share some loving words about their Hussle.

Hussle was shot dead by an associate, Eric Holder, outside his Los Angeles Marathon clothing store after entering into a verbal altercation.

"Time is deceptive

A year has passed since you transitioned

The pain is as strong today as it was a year ago.

