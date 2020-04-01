Lauren London publishes a loving tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the anniversary of his death

Tuesday marked the anniversary of the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle and his longtime partner, Lauren London, took to Instagram to share some loving words about their Hussle.

Hussle was shot dead by an associate, Eric Holder, outside his Los Angeles Marathon clothing store after entering into a verbal altercation.

"Time is deceptive

A year has passed since you transitioned

The pain is as strong today as it was a year ago.

God knows I'd give anything to see you again

I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this

Prayers have kept me together

Children hold me and

Gods Grace and Mercy have led me here

Like today a year ago

I stay strong for you

Cause I know you wouldn't have it any other way

Because I remember every nightly conversation we had about resistance and fear

Because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit, "London wrote.

"With

every breath i take

I honor you

I carry this pain with a purpose

I promise i will make you proud

I promise to apply everything you taught me

In life and in death

Asghedom Ermias

There will never be another

Until we are together again …

I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that) 🏁 "

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle.