Larry David Shares Super Fun PSA Video About COVID-19 Quarantine: Tells "Idiots,quot; to Stay Home and Watch TV!

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared a PSA video on the coronavirus situation and is not only informative but also fun! That said, Larry David did not hesitate to tell the "idiots,quot; to just stay home and catch big TV shows instead of just running around and possibly spreading COVID-19 to people at risk.

In a clip posted to California Governor Gavin Newsom's @CAgovernor account, the comedian begins with: & # 39; Hi, I'm Larry David & # 39 ;, before adding: & # 39; Basically I want to address the idiots out there , you know who. you're dating, i don't know what you're doing You are socializing too close. Not good. You're hurting older people like me. "

'Well I do not. I have nothing to do with you and I will never see you. But let's say, other older people, who could be your relatives, who the hell knows! "He continued.

"You are hurting older people like me. Well, I won't … never see you." Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from # COVID-19!

He does not do these things.

And that was not all! Larry took this opportunity to remind people that they can still have a good time indoors if they just turn on the television!

‘The problem is that you are missing a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity, to stay at home, sit on the sofa and watch television. I don't know how you're overlooking that. Maybe because you're not that bright, "he said hilariously.

The shadow is real since Larry obviously didn't contain anything!

He also joked that people should already know that nothing good comes from outside, ever!

Once again, he emphasized that there are only problems out there and it is not the best place to be, much less now!

Instead, he urged the "idiots,quot; to follow his previous advice and only watch television while practicing total social distancing.

He mentioned an exception to that rule: if there is a "plumbing emergency," maybe a plumber could come after all!



