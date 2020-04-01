Larissa Dos Santos Lima triggers reconciliation rumors with Eric Nichols in the post & # 39; Love Annoucement & # 39;

WENN / DJDM

Larissa and Eric separated last September after 8 months of dating, although the & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; star revealed at the time that & # 39; There are no hard feelings between them after the separation.

It is Larissa Dos Santos Lima Give Eric Nichols another romance? The "90 day fianceAlum sparked rumors that they will be back together with their cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday, March 31.

In the post, the former couple, who broke up 6 months ago, could be seen posing together while flashing big smiles. The subtitle also further convinced fans that they could reunite. "Announcement of love Biggie: we are happy and that is what matters", wrote Larissa.

A convinced fan immediately commented, "He's cute … and I'm glad they're together. Shit, I'd be dating him too." Another added: "Wishing the best. You deserve to be happy."

Apparently he hit Larissa's ex-husband Colt JohnsonOne of his followers commented, "I'm glad you found happiness. Please, no more Mama Boyz." For those who needed an overhaul, TLC vixen and Colt's mother Debbie Johnson did not have the best relationship throughout the show.

Larissa and Eric separated last September after 8 months of dating. "After 8 months of being Erickee's girlfriend, I have to tell my followers that we have decided to separate and go our separate ways," she wrote on September 11, 2019. "There is no resentment or regret [sic], but I I need to look into my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be. "

Referring to her divorce from Colt, the 33-year-old television star added, "I try to heal a painful breakup by jumping in relation to Erickee, but now I know I need to work on myself and focus on healing my scars." "

She concluded, "I am not sure what will come of the future, but I am excited about it. I am looking forward to this moment in my life as a reflection of my own dreams and personal goals that I set out to make. Thank you for all your love, strength and support for me always. "