Lamar Jackson's training with Antonio Brown sparks the Ravens' rumors

Move over, "Antonio Brown will possibly be joining Tom Brady and the Buccaneers." Hello, "Antonio Brown creating speculation about joining Lamar Jackson and the Ravens," and also a quick goodbye to that rumor.

Brown and his cousin, second-year Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood,quot; Brown, shared social media on Wednesday of their time working on a driving range with Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP. That was just after the Browns hit the gym with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson on Tuesday.

Antonio and Marquise have ties to Hollywood, Florida as natives of the Miami area, hence the latter's nickname. Jackson comes from nearby Boynton Beach. Although the three Floridians did not follow the coronavirus-related patterns of social distancing with their group hug, there was surely a great distance between Jackson and Antonio when they connected in a deep ball during a well-executed vertical route.

This "what if,quot; exhibition on the big play is sure to falsely fuel the "Antonio Brown to Ravens,quot; talk. Brown for the Bucs was never really a thing, created simply by the fact that Brady shared the desire to play with Brown at some point again.

The Bucs, Ravens, and all other non-Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots teams can only enjoy dreaming about what Brown once was, given there is no schedule on when he might be cleared by the NFL to show what he can still do. to be. Time is also working against Brown as he turns 33 in July.

The Ravens have Marquise Brown, tight end Mark Andrews, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead as their top 3 goals for Year 3 for Jackson. There is room for improvement at wide receiver, but not with a high investment in veterans or recruits.

Mark Antonio Brown's viral time with Jackson as a way to spend a long time with Marquise, not a means to Hollywood's end of a tumultuous year.