Lakers players without symptoms after two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday that their players had no symptoms two weeks after two of them tested positive for the new coronavirus.

On March 19, the NBA franchise said two unidentified players had contracted COVID-19 amid the global pandemic. After a 14-day home isolation prescribed by team doctors, no player shows symptoms.

The Lakers' players today completed the 14-day home isolation that was prescribed by the team's doctors, and the players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The Lakers will follow the health and safety guidelines established by government officials. – Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 31, 2020

The coronavirus continues to disrupt sports, including the NBA, which is on hiatus, worldwide as countries try to contain COVID-19.

Deaths exceeded 42,000 worldwide, with more than 856,800 confirmed cases.