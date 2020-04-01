Kylie Jenner partners with Mother and Coty to produce hand sanitizer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He enlists the help of Kris Jenner in planning the manufacturing of antimicrobial gels that Southern California hospitals urgently need.

Kylie Jenner She is enlisting the help of her mother Kris for a new plan to produce hand sanitizer that Southern California hospitals urgently need as doctors fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The makeup maven and Kris Jenner they're teaming up with the heads of beauty giant Coty, the main stakeholder of Kylie's cosmetic companies, to start making antimicrobial gels that are desperately in short supply in the family's home state.

"The personalized hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities'," was confirmed in a press release announcing the product launch.

The news follows the generous donations of $ 1 million (£ 807,000) made by Kylie and her sister. Kim Kardashian to medical organizations last week (ends March 27), to help purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19.