Kyle Walker on Blocking Life: Time to Bite the Bullet and Think About Others | Football news

The Man City defender was kept entertained by HouseParty's chats and his energetic three children; Walker Says Chief Pep Guardiola Deserves Credit For Generous Donation





Kyle Walker says footballers should think of others instead of themselves at a time like this

Kyle Walker is finding it difficult to block the coronavirus, but Manchester City right back knows it is time to "bite the bullet,quot; and think of others.

High-level soccer worldwide is currently suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

24 days have passed since reigning Premier League champion City took the field last time, with match suspension compounded by a government-imposed blockade that has impeded normal training.

Instead, the footballers are working in isolation, something that Walker, whose last appearance was in the Carabao Cup final victory against Aston Villa on March 1, might prove difficult, but he knows he's much bigger than football. .

"It has been difficult, but first of all, we have to think about other people's health and protect the elderly and family members who can spread it," Walker said.

"As a footballer who is used to the daily routine and structure of his life, it is difficult.

"I think it is something we have to bite the bullet into and think of others instead of yourselves."

Walker has three kids to play with at home, but he lacks jokes in the locker room, even if technology provides a constant feed of laughter.

"We've uploaded HouseParty a couple of times and somehow we've started the pranks," he said. "You have group chat that is always going crazy.

"I think it is mainly about keeping the brain active. Obviously staying active where as footballers we have been provided with the gym equipment that Manchester City has given us and the bike and programs that we have put in place to make sure we are doing well when we start the season, fingers crossed, again. "

Pep Guardiola has donated £ 918,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Spain

An omission from those conversations is manager Pep Guardiola, but Walker has been in contact with the city manager, who has donated a million euros (£ 918,000) to fight the coronavirus in Spain.

"Obviously Pep is not in group chat!" said the full back.

"Last night I sent him a text message saying that I hope you are well, and that the family is well and fair for donating the amount of money you have donated. That says a lot about him as a person."

Put football aside, that has come from your heart and is something that should definitely be recognized. "