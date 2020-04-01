Kroger to Give Bonuses to Frontline Grocery Workers

%MINIFYHTMLe1d28ca1de10fa161f785c09006b8ac111% %MINIFYHTMLe1d28ca1de10fa161f785c09006b8ac112%

The Kroger Company has announced a "hero bonus,quot; for frontline workers to reward them for working during the coronavirus outbreak, including employees at its King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain will provide all front-line supermarket, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees a premium of $ 2 above their standard base salary for hours worked March 29 through April 18, according to a company press release.

Employees will receive the premium weekly to ensure they have access to additional cash.

"Our associates have shown the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the front lines to ensure everyone has access to fresh, affordable food and essentials during this national emergency," said Rodney McMullen, president and CEO of Kroger, at the release. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way to continue to convey our appreciation and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new employees who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon be joining the Family. Kroger of Companies. "

The announcement follows the company's commitment to provide a one-time bonus to front-line associates to be paid on April 3.

