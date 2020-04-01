Kristen Bell says she was told it wasn't enough in her first days of acting

"I thought, 'Okay, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?'
Kristen Bell has not only voiced a Disney princess, but looks like one. Seriously, it's incredibly pretty.
"I would get comments from an audition, like 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the strange girl'," he said. Kristen. "I thought, 'Okay, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?'
Not long after, Kristen went on to land the iconic title role in Veronica Mars and proved those people were wrong, playing at being a tough superstar who became a hero to so many teenagers.
The entertainment industry is not yet perfect, but Kristen is grateful that many things have changed since then. "I think as I grew up, those boxes have changed and are almost gone," he said. "It's like this huge gray area of all these beautiful stories that you can tell that have dimensional people that don't have to be a thing."
