Kristen Bell remembers being told it wasn't "enough enough,quot;

It is a story as old as time …
Like many actresses before her, Kristen bell He was one of many aspiring artists who were criticized for their looks.
the Frozen Star recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared some of her most cherished experiences behind some of her iconic roles, including Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many others.
However, things were a little difficult early in her acting career.
Speaking to Vanity FairBell also talked about those early days of auditioning and how most of his "comments,quot; focused on his looks rather than his talent.
"I remember at first, when I received comments, it was not enough in any of the categories," he reminded the publication during an interview for his YouTube channel.
"I'd get comments from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky or weird enough to play the strange girl'," he explained of the criticism. from the people.
Naturally, the 39-year-old star was confused by these comments.
"I thought, 'Okay, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?'" He recalled thinking. "From that I received comments, at every audition."
As the Gossip Girl Alum pointed out, times have changed. And fortunately, the Hollywood industry has become part of that progress.
"I think as I grew up, those boxes have changed … and (almost) gone," Bell said. "It's this big gray area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell … that have dimensional people that don't have to be a thing."
As she put it, this new form of business allows more people to be seen on screen.
It is not in the 80s when you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who catches the boy. It's not that anymore and I'm really grateful for that, "she said." It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and simulate, which is the most fun part. "
However, Bell's professional journey has not been entirely bad.
To hear more about Kristen's favorite roles and how some of her characters have imitated her real life, check out the video above!
