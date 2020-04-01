Kristen Bell remembers being told it wasn't "enough enough,quot;

It is a story as old as time …

Like many actresses before her, Kristen bell He was one of many aspiring artists who were criticized for their looks.

the Frozen Star recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared some of her most cherished experiences behind some of her iconic roles, including Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and many others.

However, things were a little difficult early in her acting career.

Speaking to Vanity FairBell also talked about those early days of auditioning and how most of his "comments,quot; focused on his looks rather than his talent.

"I remember at first, when I received comments, it was not enough in any of the categories," he reminded the publication during an interview for his YouTube channel.

"I'd get comments from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky or weird enough to play the strange girl'," he explained of the criticism. from the people.