Kris Boyd and Andy Walker Scottish Premier League Verdict: Who is your club's Player of the Season? The | Football news





Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor receives the go-ahead from our experts. Do you agree?

Who is your club's player of the season so far? We asked Kris Boyd and Andy Walker to discuss and choose a player for the 12 clubs in the Scottish Premier League.

Celtic

Odsonne Edouard is the top scorer in the Scottish Premier League

Hiker: Odsonne Edouard

"Most Celtic fans would agree with me when I say Edouard: he has been his most influential player. He steps forward on the big occasion, scores important goals, ties the game and is very good in his possession. Some of his two Forwards play with Leigh Griffiths in recent weeks it was brilliant to see. "

Boyd: Odsonne Edouard

"He is a class superior to everyone else in the league. He has everything. He slides before defenders as if they weren't there. He has skill, maybe a criticism can be his end, he tries to put everything in the corners. the same school as someone like Griffiths, but in terms of the complete package, he's the best player in Scotland.Yes, he has the supply line of his teammates, but you have to get into those positions.

"He will go straight to the top, he doesn't need to prove himself in that regard. If I were Celtic, I would expect a record rate as it will exceed £ 20 million for Moussa Dembele. He is destined for the top.

"Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and James Forrest also deserve special mentions. That shows Celtic's in-depth strength for the future."

Rangers

Hiker: Allan McGregor

"McGregor still has him and he can be trusted. I don't think the Rangers would have been in the same challenging position without him. He has made some instrumental saves in the first 14 games when they were leveling with Celtic. The problem the Rangers have is lack of consistency: if all his players were as consistent as McGregor, they would be closer to Celtic. "

Boyd: Allan McGregor

"McGregor has been the Rangers 'star man. The Rangers' defense has been criticized, but this is the same defense that has conceded the same number of goals as Celtic. McGregor has had a lot to do with it. In the attack, Jermain Defoe has more goals in the league than Alfredo Morelos, who has appeared on the big European nights but has been inconsistent in the league and cannot be trusted. "

Motherwell

Hiker: Liam Donnelly

"Donnelly scored a lot of goals at the start of the season, which originally gave fans the hope of being able to finish in the bottom six, but they've done better than that. Motherwell has been a breath of fresh air with Donnelly at heart. Motherwell could sell it in a couple of years at a good price if it continues to develop in the coming seasons. That's what Motherwell is all about: bringing young people through the system. Donnelly is the star man. "

Boyd: Declan Gallagher

"Gallagher has made a huge difference for Motherwell in that he is now a Scottish international. He has done really well. A special mention also has to go to Chris Long and James Scott."

Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove celebrates with his teammates

Hiker: Sam Cosgrove

"Aberdeen is in the process of building another team, but Cosgrove, aided by Lewis Ferguson and Scott McKenna, has kept the club moving forward. But the best man has been Cosgrove, whose 23 goals in all competitions are a brilliant return."

Boyd: Sam Cosgrove

"In truth, there hasn't been a standout player as Ferguson has been very good in midfield, while Andy Considine and Joe Lewis have been very trustworthy. However, goals always make a difference, so Cosgrove just nods. "

Livingston

Lyndon Dykes has been promoted by a call to Scotland

Walker: Lyndon Dykes

"Livingston is a great success story. They use their plastic field to their advantage. Dykes has performed well against players like Christoper Julian for Celtic. He gave it a steamy time. He also did well against Conor Goldson in the Rangers. Steve Clarke has been talking to him to try and involve him in the Scotland setup, but he's also qualified for Australia. I don't think we're good enough to knock out anyone. If there's any chance Dykes can play for Scotland, then we I should go for it. "

Boyd: Lyndon dykes

"He is key in the way they play, but Livingston is a good complete team that does not need to depend on a single player. They are all together and make it very difficult for opposition teams. As a former striker, I am the first to know that you're just as good as the players behind you supplying you. In that regard, Stephen Lawless has also been tremendous, having eight goals and six assists. John Guthrie has also done very well. Dykes has to be the man star, however, the center halves always know they've been in a game. "

Irish

Walker: Scott Allan

"Allan is one of the most creative players in the league: He can measure a pass and he has great vision. The Hibs are getting familiar with how the new coach wants to play and Allan has been key to that."

Boyd: Christian Doidge

"Doidge took the time to convince people, but he's becoming a true talisman for Hibs, scoring 12 league goals. Greg Docherty has only played eight games since joining the Rangers, but the way he has They play allows him to be at his best. Paul Hanlon also deserves a mention as does Paul McGinn, who is an unknown hero on that team. But my star man is Doidge. "

St johnstone

St Johnstone's Ali McCann celebrates his goal in victory at Aberdeen

Walker: Ali McCann

"When building a team like the one Tommy Wright is doing, which takes time, it takes quality like McCann to keep playing. Callum Henry's goal against the Rangers shows that his game is also improving. Those two have been outstanding. "

Boyd: Ali McCann

"Henry has scored some goals in what has been a remarkable season for the club considering where they were at a stage when they couldn't keep the sheets clean. Thanks to Wright for turning him around. McCann has been the leading player and standout. He is a young midfielder who wants to advance, it is good to see him. He can also go back, he is prepared to do everything. His complete game is impressive.

Kilmarnock

Walker: Gary Dicker

"For Chris Burke, being so consistent at his age is something to admire. He seems to be enjoying this last hurray. Kilmarnock is developing players like Stuart Findlay who are gaining international experience, that's important. But Dicker does a brilliant job in front of him." the back four. Get my vote. "

Boyd: Stuart Findlay

"Findlay struggled on his first spell, but took time to understand the game. He returned from Newcastle as a better player. Kilmarnock started to slip when he was injured, but they recovered from his return. It is absolutely key to them."

St Mirren

Vaclav Hladky has starred in St Mirren

Hiker: Vaclav Hladky

"St Mirren has a goalkeeper who makes important saves at important times. He has kept 10 clean sheets so far this season, which is an impressive return and deserves special praise."

Boyd: Vaclav Hladky

"I like Sam Foley, he is a threat. But St Mirren is always in the games, they are well organized and the goalkeeper is essential for that."

Ross County

Walker: Billy McKay

"I would trust McKay when the pressure is on. He's done it before, he's a type of man who can find the net."

Boyd: Ross Stewart

"McKay has only seven goals, you expect more, but his goals have kept them alive and kicking. Stewart is a handful and I really enjoy watching him play."

Hamilton

Walker: Lewis Smith

"Smith went to the same school as Andy Robertson – he's talented and he's been given a platform to show off his ability. He's a better player than 10 months ago as he plays every week."

Boyd: Alex Gogic

"Gogic does well and gets closer to the field of play. I played against him and always thought he was a stubborn type of player who just wanted to kick you. But this season he's got the ball lower and tried to play soccer. He's done really well. Jamie Hamilton has collected some red cards but he has also had a good season. "

Hearts

Aaron Hickey celebrates Ryotaro Meshino (right)

Walker: Aaron Hickey

"Clubs like Celtic and Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign him, that says it all. As a club, you have to wonder why they are asking Hickey to cut his salary by 50 percent and if he doesn't, then he can agree to a deal and go. If you handle this player correctly, he will be worth millions in the transfer market, why are they allowing this massive asset to go away? That to me is spectacular mismanagement. He has been the bright light and He was glad to leave the venue because the way the board has treated the team has been terrible. "

Boyd: Aaron Hickey

"Hickey is the only player grade in what has been a disaster in one season. Hickey at 17 years old is gaining so much experience and learning from mistakes. He plays with the front foot. He is the only Hearts player who can get out of this season with some credit. "