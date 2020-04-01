Kim Kardashian thinks she is upset with her husband Kanye West by doing this

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye West they have different styles of social distancing.
During his interview with CBS this morning, he keeping up with the Kardashians star gave host Gayle King an update on how his family of six has been hanging on and joked that he's starting to make the rapper nervous.
"I thought it would be more difficult for him (social distancing), but he really loves to stay home and watch movies and cook and hang out with the kids," she shared. "I think this time we are just trying to take advantage of it and be positive. I probably bothered him by organizing every last thing in the house."
As for how the couple's four children of a lifetime, north6 Holy, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 9 months old, doing well, beauty mogul KKW said they keep busy with tons of fun activities.
"We have seen all the movies in the sun," he said. "We are doing drawing classes, everything you can think of to keep the kids busy."
Still on the subject of social distancing, Kim emphasized the importance of staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I think it is extremely irresponsible that someone does not take this seriously," he said. "The sooner we do this, the sooner we can go see our friends and family again."
On March 19, the founder of SKIMS shared a similar message to his followers on Instagram and urged everyone to practice social distancing. Share a photo of her and her sister Khloe KardashianKim wrote: "I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other in quarantine. It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else. "
She added: "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."
In addition to staying indoors, Kim has made charitable contributions to provide aid to those affected by the virus. On Monday, it announced that its girdle company SKIMS will donate $ 1 million to help mothers and children affected by this pandemic. Additionally, the brand will also donate 20% of all Cotton Collection revenue to Baby2Baby, a charity that helps feed poor children.
Kanye also made a donation to the Los Angeles Dream Center, which is a faith-based organization that serves underserved communities. Like her older sister Kylie Jenner donated $ 1 million for coronavirus relief efforts to provide medical workers with the supplies and protective equipment they need to help those in need.
