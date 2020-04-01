Kim Kardashian thinks she is upset with her husband Kanye West by doing this

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye West they have different styles of social distancing.

During his interview with CBS this morning, he keeping up with the Kardashians star gave host Gayle King an update on how his family of six has been hanging on and joked that he's starting to make the rapper nervous.

%MINIFYHTML7460bafa30f4e10a16fb23d9762b375911% %MINIFYHTML7460bafa30f4e10a16fb23d9762b375912%

"I thought it would be more difficult for him (social distancing), but he really loves to stay home and watch movies and cook and hang out with the kids," she shared. "I think this time we are just trying to take advantage of it and be positive. I probably bothered him by organizing every last thing in the house."

As for how the couple's four children of a lifetime, north6 Holy, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 9 months old, doing well, beauty mogul KKW said they keep busy with tons of fun activities.

"We have seen all the movies in the sun," he said. "We are doing drawing classes, everything you can think of to keep the kids busy."