Kim Kardashian talks about the & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; fight with sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian's fight with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in her reality series went viral, and while many viewers doubted the authenticity of the fight, Kim insists it was real.

Talking about tonight with Jimmy Fallon, Kim says the show's production closed for a week and that her mother, Kris Jenner, cried after the fight.

"It was pretty intense. I feel like it's been a lot of resentment from Kourtney, or I just feel like he doesn't want to film anymore. He's not the type of person to make a decision and say 'Hey guys, I'm not going to film & # 39; But she came to work with an attitude every day, and she took it out on everyone from the crew to us, and she didn't really make that decision. So we'd like to keep pushing her to find out why she was so unhappy, " Kim explained.

"Kourtney and I are obviously fine now, but we closed production for a week after that. I think everyone was shocked for a minute. Like 'This isn't our kind of show, what's going on'. We want Everyone is comfortable and safe. And so, you know, that happened. I never really resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, you guys didn't see. She was bleeding, and so you really couldn't see that detail. But when I look at my arm and see that she really scratched me and I felt everything on my back, I just went and slapped her. "

Kourtney is taking a break from the show.