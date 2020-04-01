Kim Kardashian cancels plan for baby number 5 due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML2a033c29950215bb2b226f9bf161f8ce11% %MINIFYHTML2a033c29950215bb2b226f9bf161f8ce12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; he jokes that his plan to have another child is now out of the question, as he has a 'really hard time' to be quarantined with her four children.

Kim Kardashian he joked that the coronavirus quarantine has sealed his decision not to have any more children.

The reality TV star shares daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, 10 months, with the rapper's husband. Kanye West, and during a video interview on an American television show "The view"Tuesday, March 31, 2020, he joked, was the first time he had brushed his hair and applied makeup from isolation.

"Being at home with four children, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another, that's outside the door," he said. "It is really difficult. It is really difficult."

However, despite finding the lock as a challenge, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star confessed that she is enjoying quality time with Kanye and her family ties while the family of six stays at home.

"Actually, I love that time because we travel so much in our regular world that this has been (great). I think family bonding is part of everything – (we're) going to walk outside (and) see every movie you can possibly imagine" , said. "I've been showing kids all these '80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things they wouldn't see."

While Kim is keeping herself busy at home, she admitted that it has been difficult separating herself from her famous family, sharing: "We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get going. We are in a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandmother, my sisters ".

"It was really challenging. It was really good to see Kylie this morning, even for a second, when she was doing my makeup and everything we wanted to catch up on."

She added: "We are so close, we are so used to hanging out."