Kim Kardashian and Kourtney's dispute continues, but Khloe is caught after

Fans of keeping up with the Kardashians they are fully aware that Kim Kardashian and Kourtney do not always get along. In a recent episode, the two reality stars quarreled so much that an altercation between them turned physical.

In a new clip from the aforementioned series, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney also get involved, shortly after their fight with Kanye West's wife. As previously reported, her enmity ended last week when Kim confronted her about her alleged bad work ethic.

Kourtney asks his sister in the video if they really think she wants to go into a "negative environment,quot; with them every day, adding that it was "torture." Khloe replies, "I thought we were talking about Kendall."

Looking confused, Khloe wonders what's going on and how the interaction changed so quickly, especially after Kourtney is visibly exasperated. Khloe tells her that if she is so unhappy with them, she might as well leave.

The reality star has said in the past that she doesn't really have much trouble with Khloe when they're not filming. Anyway, Kim gets upset and tells him to go, to which Kourtney replies, "I don't want to be around your fat one **, okay?"

Later, Kourtney says in the confessional that he cannot bear the incessant criticism, while Kim, Khloe, and Kendall Jenner continue to explain what really happened between them all. The dispute reportedly started between Kendall and Kim, however it is unclear how Kourtney got involved.

Khloe says in the confessional that she also doesn't understand why Kendall was so angry. Earlier this week it was reported that the Kardashian sisters were not getting along very well.

Ad

Fans of the family of reality stars know that Kourtney and Kim sometimes dispute their alleged laziness. Last year, Kim accused Kourtney of being the "least interesting to watch," which a social media commentator also recently alluded to in the ‘Gram.



Post views:

0 0