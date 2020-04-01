Khabib Nurmagomedov Insists He Will Not Break Quarantine To Fight In UFC | MMA News

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he will not break the coronavirus quarantine to fight at UFC 249 in two weeks.

UFC President Dana White has repeatedly announced his intention to host the show scheduled for April 18, even though he had to be moved from Brooklyn to follow partial US crackdown on the spread of the virus.

But Nurmagomedov, who was slated to fight Tony Ferguson on the undercard, revealed in an Instagram post that he is currently in his native Dagestan and where he hopes to stay for the foreseeable future.

Nurmagomedov insisted that "everyone should be quarantined," adding: "I understand everything and I am definitely more upset than you for canceling the fight."

"The biggest countries and the biggest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you are saying?

"Take care of yourself and put yourself in my place."

White has claimed to have an alternate venue lined up that would allow him to host UFC 249 behind closed doors with no fans.