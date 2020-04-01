Kevin Durant and Trae Young highlight NBA 2K players-only tournament on ESPN

NEW YORK (AP) – Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a field of 16 players from NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament broadcast on ESPN.

The NBA, the players association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Tuesday. The game starts on Friday, and the winner of the weeklong competition will receive a $ 100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of their choice.

The players have been sown according to their NBA 2K player ratings, from Durant's 96 to Derrick Jones Jr.'s 78, and their permanence. Durant, the Brooklyn Nets star who missed this NBA season due to injury, will face Jones in the first game on Friday night. Other games will air on ESPN2. The championship is scheduled for April 11.

Each participant will select a group of eight teams prior to the tournament and may only play with each club once during the tournament. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, and the semifinals and finals will be the best of three.

The other matchups include Young vs. Harrison Barnes, Hassan Whiteside vs. Pat Beverley, Donovan Mitchel vs. Rui Hachimura, Devin Booker vs. Michael Porter Jr., Andre Drummond vs. DeMarcus Cousins, Zach LaVine vs. Deandre Ayton, and Montrezl Harrell vs. Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA has been closed since March 11, the night Utah central Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to have a positive diagnosis of the revealed virus. The league is still discussing scenarios to resume play once allowed.