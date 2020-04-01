Kenyan President apologizes for police violence during curfew | Kenya News

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized for the police violence after applying a national curfew last week.

Police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce the curfew from dusk to dawn since its introduction on Friday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with tear gas, baton charges and the alleged shooting. of live rounds.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0ea44eb6d44573c046a0f99dc995d42511% %MINIFYHTML0ea44eb6d44573c046a0f99dc995d42512%

"I want to apologize to all Kenyans for … some excesses that took place," President Kenyatta said in Nairobi on Wednesday.

"But I want to assure you that if we work together, if we all understand that this problem needs us all, and if we move in the same direction, we will overcome it."

Police also ordered an investigation into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy who died in the capital Nairobi on Monday after he was shot while standing on his balcony as police forced people to enter their homes.

The victim's father, Hussein Moyo, told the AFP news agency that the bullet "had pierced his intestines."

"This operation was planned incorrectly. The police arrive screaming and when people see that they are running scared. They hit and rob people, they also throw tear gas at our houses," Moyo said.

"We are fighting coronavirus during the day, and yet we have to deal with bullets at night."

Sporadic clashes have also been reported in the western city of Kisumu and in the port city of Mombasa, where officers chased and beat travelers and launched tear gas last week.

The curfew is one of the measures Kenya has taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It has also closed borders and schools, and has encouraged people to stay home and avoid meetings.

A blockade has not yet been imposed, but Kenyatta said no stricter restrictions were ruled out.

"We as a government are preparing for the worst, but together with the 47 million Kenyans, we hope and pray that we do not need to take further action," he said.

Kenya has so far recorded 81 cases of coronavirus and one death.