Kenya police ordered an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The victim's neighbors say he was killed when police opened fire to enforce the curfew Monday night.

The curfew is among the new government-imposed restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malcolm Webb of Al Jazeera reports from Nairobi.