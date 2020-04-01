Kenya Moore fans are scared to think they could cut their hair

Kenya Moore shared a photo in which she wears a wig, and some fans were scared because she cut her hair. She told fans that this is just a wig, but at the same time, she asked fans if she should cut her hair shorter.

Look at the photo he shared on his social media account.

‘Thanks @sewjodie for hearing hair! Do you guys think I should really cut my hair? Kenya captioned her post.

Eva Marcille told Kenya to keep her hair long, but Cynthia Bailey said it would be a nice change.

A follower said: INF HELL @thekenyamoore Let the girls stay MATURE! We love their delightful delightful locks, "and someone else posted this:" You are a natural beauty! I love hair! & # 39;

Another follower posted: ‘I get into so many fights for you. I hope you know that gays love you, it is what it is, "and one fan said," I think you should do it! Your hair is beautiful, but a good cut will give you a fabulous new look. "

Someone else said: & # 39; Noo, but definitely keep those ends trimmed every 2 months with steam and use serum & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Good afternoon and beautiful appearance and beautiful hair and beautiful smile and lovely lipstick and health is wealth, relaxation and power and powerful woman and feeling and moment for you and god bless you … thekenyamoore & # 39 ;.

One commenter posted: ‘Absolutely not! You have beautiful hair, please don't cut it! You look bomb with this cut but not lol ".

Someone posted this message: ‘Girl … Who are you still trying to prove to? We know you have hair. You are too beautiful to appear insecure. "

Another follower said to Kenya: ‘Sometimes women need a little change. Do whatever makes you feel good. You could shave your bald spots on your head and take off an entire eyebrow, you would still be naturally beautiful and the moose would still be upset. "

Kenya recently told her fans that she obtained a fake ID when she was 15 years old. He also posted a photo with the "document," and the fans went wild with excitement.



