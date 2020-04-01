Kenya Moore called "foul" for claiming that she is prohibited from speaking to Marc Daly's parents

%MINIFYHTML27715b46fb5bc4b6342ace6237f6f6e211% %MINIFYHTML27715b46fb5bc4b6342ace6237f6f6e212%

In a preview for the new episode of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;, Bravo's reality TV star opens up about her failed marriage, but people blame her and say she's only playing the victim.

Kenya moore airs the dirty laundry from her doomed marriage to Marc Daly in the next episode of "The Real Housewives of AtlantaIn a preview for the new episode, the reality show star talks about why her relationship with her husband did not work.

"I could be happy in my marriage if I felt that Marc was also in it to be happy," she says of one of the reasons they finally broke up. "One of my problems with him is like not being able to have a conversation without yelling or getting angry or crossing the lines. Like, I know it's not me."

Claiming that he "fought for this marriage," he shares, "I stopped worrying about my feelings. And all I was doing was trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work as hard as I could to keep my family together. " "

In a confessional, Kenya further says that she often felt that she was not being allowed "to fully enter her life." She goes on to detail, "Many things I felt like I was in the dark. I am not allowed to speak to your mother or father."

In the end, the 49-year-old former beauty queen says she made the decision to end her marriage to Marc because she is the "best" for her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly. "I don't even care about myself," she says.

But instead of feeling sympathy for her, many people find her story hard to believe. "And did U marry him and have a baby?!? Chiiiiiiile," wrote one person. Another echoed the sentiment: "How will you marry a man and have your baby and not talk to his parents."

"Isn't it allowed? Marc was right because I heard hahaha," said a third user. "I have a hard time feeling bad for Kenya," someone else reacted to his story. Not impressed that she let her family problems out, someone commented, "She's just counting all her affairs. How to stop it."

"First of all, the fact that she arranged her lips to let the word & # 39; allowed & # 39; fly out of my lips has made me fly. God, I pray, NEVER in my LIFE was I willing to deal with something as TOTAL as that, "another called. outside. Someone else blames Kenya for choosing the wrong person: "Kenya has always chosen men who don't love her. She has some deep-seated insecurities. She needs to blame herself for marrying a man who didn't want her to know her parents." She loves to play the victim. "

Kenya married Marc, a businessman and restaurant owner, in June 2017. They received their first child together in November 2018. However, a year later, she filed for divorce after a heated argument at a charity event.