Keke Palmer says he prefers not to date celebrities

Keke Palmer may be looking for love, but according to the television presenter, he would rather not date a fellow celebrity.

Plamer opened up to Harper & # 39; s Bazaar about his dating preferences.

"I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, cheesy or something, you know?" she told the post. "Yes, I am one hundred percent authentic, but there are things that I keep for my family and friends … I have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post there, because I publish many real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But At the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] really doesn't come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it? "

She added: "I have always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating," he said. "It's not that I wouldn't give someone a chance. But trying to keep my private life out of my work life is easier for me when you don't date someone with the same career."