Kathak dancers of Karachi | Close up | Women rights

On any given Thursday, the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in southern Pakistan reverberates with popular Sindhi music and hundreds of people dancing. But in February 2017, a suicide bomber attacked the sanctuary, killing 88 people, and injuring many more.

In an act of defiance and solidarity, Sheema Kermani traveled to the site a few days after the attack and performed Dhamall, a dance form rooted in the promise of spiritual trance. The videos of his performance were broadcast on social networks.

Sheema's journey began long before the attack on the Sufi shrine. The 67-year-old woman has championed activism and has tackled social issues all her life.

She founded the Tehrik-e-Niswaan (Movement for Women) in the late 1970s. Along with a group of actors and artists, Sheema went to different neighborhoods in Pakistan and made presentations focused on the issues affecting that community. .

Sheema continues to be an advocate for women's rights, through the performing arts and community outreach.

"Activism. That is what is really important in the performing arts. That you provoke people to think. You move them to question their own lives."

Filmed and directed by Karim Shah

Camera: Hasham Cheema, Andy Jackson

Producer: Andrew Smith

Editor: Andrew Phillips

Executive producers: Deeyah Khan in Fuuse and Andrew Phillips

Music: The sketches

Source: Al Jazeera