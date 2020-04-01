Karan Johar's kids aren't impressed with her wardrobe

Karan Johar is one of the most elegant men in the industry. Her unconventional clothing choices and original clothing are famous among fashion and fashion aficionados. But her twins, Roohi and Yash, don't seem to think well of their wardrobe.

Karan Johar turned to social media to share a video of her children taking a tour of her open closet at home. When Karan asked her daughter Roohi if she likes her clothes, Roohi bluntly said no. To make matters worse for Dad, Yash suggested that his "Dada,quot; should be dressed in "plain,quot; clothes. That was a smart reaction!

Take a look at these adorable babies hanging around their dad.