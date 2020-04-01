Kangana Ranaut's next film will be based on Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Kangana Ranaut has always made unique decisions regarding her roles. Last year, while playing an eccentric character in Judgementall Hai Kya, she also played the role of a brave warrior in Manikarnika: the Queen of Jhansi. Her most recent was the inspiring Panga.

Kangana Ranaut did a live session with an online portal recently where she announced that she was making a film based on Ayodhya Ram Mandir. She said that she had been observing Ramayana in the quarantine period. She "was watching Ramayana last night because I am making a movie on that subject – Ayodhya. It seems to be quite wonderful for the times when it has been done."

%MINIFYHTML61a329374102f1cdef027d5db90e48e211% %MINIFYHTML61a329374102f1cdef027d5db90e48e212%

He also added: “We have the first draft ready and now I am getting into the second draft. Everything has stopped now. I will give you all the details soon. Now we wonder if the actress will put on the director's hat for him. There are strong rumors that the film will revolve around Ayodhya Ram Mandir's journey in the past 500 years.