K-Pop star Kim JaeJoong sincerely apologizes for COVID-19's April Fool's prank

After joking about positive tests for the coronavirus, the former JYJ member says, "I just wanted to convey a message that we should all be aware of the risk of minimizing the number of victims."

K-pop star Jaejoong hero He apologized to fans for joking about positive tests for Covid-19.

the JYJ Star has confessed that the prank was a bad April Fool's prank.

As many of his 1.9 million followers turned against the singer, he insisted that he was trying to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to sincerely apologize," wrote the "Rotten Love" singer. "It wasn't right, I know. I just wanted to convey a message that we should all be aware of the risk of minimizing the number of victims."

"I am so scared that the second, third crown panic caused by outdoor activities and contact in closed spaces may come. Therefore, I think we should all be vigilant. I just wanted to tell people not to worry because of the virus: "Please listen, people. Don't get sick. "

The 34-year-old man has a history of fanatical pranks: He once announced false marriage plans to trick devotees.