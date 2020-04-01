Justin Long and his brother say they may have the coronavirus

Justin Long and his brother Christian are sure they have contracted COVID-19, but they claim they cannot be tested, Page Six recently reported. In Justin Long's podcast Life is Short this Tuesday, the two brothers talked about how they started feeling sick after Christian's girlfriend returned from a work trip.

The 41-year-old man joked with his brother saying that they should go and tell everyone that they contracted the virus. Justin said he could have it, too. The 38-year-old man said in response that they were not just being paranoid; he is sure they got it.

According to Justin, Christian's girlfriend Maggie returned from a work trip not too long ago and was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus. Soon after, they both started to feel a little bad. Justin said Maggie's symptoms were exactly what the public and the CDC described, such as fever, dry cough and chills.

All that said, Maggie is on day 12 of her recovery time and is feeling much better now. However, the insidious part of his recovery is that not long after his symptoms disappeared, both Christian and Justin began to notice them.

According to the Jeepers Creepers Alum began to worry about contracting COVID-19 due to some flu-like symptoms, such as chest tightness, nausea, headaches, and pain. In addition, the actor claimed that both his brother and his girlfriend lost their sense of taste and smell.

Reportedly, none of the men were able to get tested because they were not considered a risk. With all that said, however, they were advised to quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus, should they have it.

If Justin and his brother actually hired COVID-19, it wouldn't be the first time that a prolific actor had it. Near the start of the pandemic's spread to the United States, Tom Hanks reported that he and his wife were feeling ill in Australia. They tested positive for coronavirus and were later quarantined.

Ad

Both parties have since returned to the United States.



Post views:

0 0