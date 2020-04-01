Justin Bieber Postpones New Tour of Changes Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Justin Bieber had to downgrade four of his stadium concerts to arenas due to the coronavirus, however, it appears that the Changes The artist has had to go one step further. People magazine recently reported that the artist will postpone his 2020 Changes rotate amidst the pandemic.

It was supposed to start on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle Washington and end on September 26 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For the most part, the tour spanned the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. An official statement from the pop star's team said the singer-songwriter would postpone his tour until further notice.

The statement went on to say that despite the fact that he and his team of dancers, band and team members, work hard to put on a great show, the health and safety of his fans are the number one priority, especially during these difficult times. .

Regarding the canceled dates, Justin's camp asked all those who have a ticket to keep for now, because they will be honored once new dates have been announced. This came at a strange time for Bieber, who has not been on a world tour since 2016 and 2017.

In February of this year, Justin released his first album in about five years that included songs like "Intentions,quot; and "Yummy,quot;. Sources who spoke to People Magazine in October said the newly married pop star was delighted with the idea of ​​going on tour and also dropping a new record.

In promoting his latest album, Justin recorded a 10-part documentary series on YouTube, which explored his personal life and mental health issues, in addition to his marriage to the model, Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

As most know, this has been a particularly turbulent time for artists and musicians, considering that the vast majority of their income, live shows, has been taken off the table. Other artists to reschedule performances include Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and many, many others.



