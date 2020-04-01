Justin Bieber cancels 2020 tour due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLe5547782d2e9ec297572e71c19ed8adc11% %MINIFYHTMLe5547782d2e9ec297572e71c19ed8adc12%

The hit maker & # 39; Love Yourself & # 39; has abandoned his plan to hit the road to promote his new album & # 39; Cambios & # 39; amid blockage of coronavirus due to global pandemic.

Justin Bieber He has postponed his "Changes" tour due to the coronavirus crisis.

The hit maker "Sorry" was due to start in Seattle, Washington in May and end in East Rutherford, New Jersey in September, but all dates have been withdrawn due to the global health crisis.

In an announcement on their website, Justin and his team told fans that as a result of the pandemic and blockade measures designed to stop the virus from spreading, they will no longer be touring in 2020.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all concerned, Justin Bieber will postpone all currently scheduled dates for 2020 for The Changes Tour," the publication read. "While Justin, along with his band, dancers, and team, has been working hard to put together an incredible show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first."

The statement went on to say that the pop star "eagerly awaits the opportunity to get back on the road and act in a safe space for everyone."

He also told fans to wait for his tickets, as he will soon announce rescheduled dates.