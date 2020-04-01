Jordyn Woods is celebrating the birthday of her mother, Elizabeth Woods: see the wonderful photos

Jordyn Woods celebrated her mother Elizabeth Woods' birthday and wanted to mark the event on her social media account with sweet messages and photos. Take a look at Jordyn's post below.

"We do this thing we call life really well together, from taking you to your first strip club to birds shitting on me in Dubai and accidentally throwing it at you,quot; I probably should have kept those stories to myself … until I was 25 forever! I love you forever @elizabethwoods Jord ’Jordyn captioned her post.

Elizabeth Woods skipped the comments and said, ‘Okay, make me cry and laugh with this ❤️ I love you! Blessed and highly favored to make life with you. "

Many fans wished Jordyn's mother the best, and sent all their love in the comments via sweet messages.

Someone else said, "It's a legendary day. Happy BDAY to the one @elizabethwoods," and a follower posted this: "Happy birthday to her, God bless her."

A commenter wrote: ‘Happy Birthday @elizabethwoods. May God bless your new era ", and another fan said:" Oh, then your mother had you at 9 years old and then "that's why she looks like your older sister hahaha,quot; happy birthday mom ".

A sponsor said: ‘Happy birthday mom. You are beautiful, enjoy your day! "And another follower sent his best wishes:" Happy birthday, @elizabethwoods. God bless you and your family. & # 39;

Another commenter posted this message: "Happy birthday, Mom Woods, and God bless you with many more."

These days, Jordyn is hanging out at home during these terrible times we live in. Not long ago, he addressed fans and asked them what they had been doing at home and what they had been watching lately.

Other than that, Jordyn made her fans happy not long ago when she posted several photos from a photo shoot she had in London.



