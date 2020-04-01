Johanna Konta says canceling Wimbledon was the right decision | Tennis news

















0:40



Johanna Konta says canceling Wimbledon was the "right decision,quot;

Johanna Konta says canceling Wimbledon was the "right decision,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLa2b47992b35e3a84b46c657baeba685711% %MINIFYHTMLa2b47992b35e3a84b46c657baeba685712%

Johanna Konta, a "heartbroken,quot; Brit, says organizers made the "right decision,quot; to cancel Wimbledon due to the coronavirus crisis.

The All England Club canceled the tournament on Wednesday the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will not be played.

Wimbledon was scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12, but the final decision was made at an emergency board meeting, with the inevitable result achieved.

Konta, who reached the semifinals in 2017, said he expected the two-week event on the grass court to go ahead, but realized that the decision to cancel it was the right decision in the end.

"It is a combination of waiting for it and being prepared for it, but at the same time you have that little hope that you hope for and that is definitely still the case," Konta said. Hannah Wilkes of Sky Sports.

"I was still hoping that maybe it could happen, but it's obviously the right decision. Everyone's health and safety is the priority right now. It's all the fans and the people who work at the Championship, for the players, it is important to make sure everyone is kept safe.

"He is heartbreaking as a tennis player, but it makes sense as a normal person, I think."

Konta admits that she suffers from a certain degree of anxiety without tennis to focus on and confined to her department during the pandemic.

She said, "My days are going to be very similar until we are clear on everything and I can really go back and train on the court. For now I am in the fortunate position of having some equipment here in my living room. I am currently occupying most of the space, but at least I have something to train with and try to get some sessions.

"I am also fortunate to have a physical trainer with whom I am very close and has been part of my team for years with whom I am in contact and I am also a physio. We try to make the most of this situation,quot; I am certainly one of the luckiest people who they can stay active at home. "

Konta was on the way back to full recovery after a knee problem plaguing her in late 2019

World No. 14 Konta suffered a knee injury that reduced the final stages of 2019 before starting well this year as he reached the semifinals of the Monterrey Open in Mexico.

"I was hoping to continue building on that (semifinal) performance in which I had four games under my belt and continue to develop that tolerance in my knee and help my body withstand consecutive games," added the 28-year-old.

"It is something that I cannot do now, but nobody does it and, outside the world of tennis, there are many more people in difficult and difficult situations, so I do not feel like feeling sorry for myself because I am very grateful for

"There is definitely some disappointment and sadness at not being able to do what I love and what I hoped to do. Now I am firmly in a boat with billions of people."

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.