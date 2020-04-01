Joe Joyce brutally honest about Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Olympic agony and artistic mayhem | Boxing news





Joe Joyce could be on a collision course with the biggest names in British boxing

Joe Joyce tells him Sky Sports about potential fights with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Olympic angst and creating mayhem on the canvas.

For a heavyweight in a hurry, Joe Joyce is not happy to be kept waiting. But as he progresses in isolation in his London apartment, the 34-year-old man remains calm and focused. He says public health is paramount amid the global pandemic and believes that the postponement of his front-door showdown against Daniel Dubois from April 11 to July 11 works in his favor.

Joyce said Sky Sports: "It is very unfortunate. The fight was postponed after a big camp in Las Vegas. Everything was on the right track, everything was going perfectly, but then I had to return to the UK because we thought the flights would stop (due to the coronavirus) and then we had to put him on hold.

Joyce's showdown with Dubois has been reorganized for later this summer.

"But in terms of the psychological game, I think it is an advantage for me. My mindset and experience will help me."

While British champion Dubois is front and center in his thoughts, while running in his local park and shade boxes in his backyard, Joyce has allowed himself to consider future opportunities. In particular, he is imagining an opportunity against his former amateur teammate, Anthony Joshua.

"Tyson Fury is tied up. Joshua beats Pulev … maybe I'm next. I used to love saving with Joshua. Sometimes we used to go head-to-head, end to end, really connecting."

So do you think an opportunity with Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts would result in a fight? Maybe not.

"It wouldn't be very good to do that against Joshua. He is good at a dogfight, but it would be fun. You don't want to hit big shots against Joshua."

Anthony Joshua has already exchanged blows with Joyce in combat

Despite being four years older than the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Joyce feels her advantage would lie in her cardiovascular fitness.

"I don't think he (Joshua) would like to go 12 rounds. However, he wouldn't be on the back foot, I remember he was a little taller with a longer range than me. My skill set, my strength, is to perform. . "

And if his path after winning the British and European titles against Dubois ended up leading to the door of WBC champion Tyson Fury, Joyce is convinced that he will not allow Fury to repeat the head on tactics that led to the spectacular rematch over Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury ousted Deontay Wilder in his WBC title fight in February

"If Fury were to fight me, he would want to beat me. He won't knock me out. It would be me trying to take him down, him trying to slip and counterattack. It would be a great match."

If Joyce doesn't waste time thinking about postponing their fight, she has taken a moment to think about current Olympics hopefuls, who have had to accept that the Tokyo 2020 games are delayed by a year. He is especially sympathetic to his super heavyweight successor, Frazer Clarke, who has been waiting for his gold medal moment for almost a decade.

"It is really difficult for Fraz. Joshua arrived (2012) and then I (2016). He has been waiting for this for a long time. He is just over 20 years old, it is a long time to wait. Although, for some younger boys, it could work for them as they have more time to prepare and develop. "

Frazer Clarke is the current Olympic medal contender in the super heavyweight

Clarke has followed in Joyce's footsteps thus far in this amateur cycle by winning the Commonwealth gold in 2018 (Joyce did the same in 2014), but Joyce would not have stayed if the 2016 Rio Olympics had been pushed back a year.

"There's no chance. I won gold in the Commonwealth games and I said to myself, just two more years. It was just two years for the Olympics. Another year would have been a big difference."

While the UK remains in relative lockdown due to Coronavirus, Joyce is confident that she will be able to adequately prepare for Dubois.

"I have a lot of time. Step up in April. Train in May. Combat is key because obviously you can't do that with social distancing."

Unable to trade with other boxers in training, Joyce has turned to technology to simulate a match.

"I've been training with a virtual reality show called The Thrill of The Fight. I put on a headset and trained with a virtual fighter. It's pretty good, pretty realistic. I have to deal with combinations, throw lots of punches."

Before Joyce was a boxer, he was an artist. He graduated with a degree in fine art from Middlesex University, though, with the pandemic that caused increasing levels of anxiety around the world, Joyce would not recommend his style of painting to people looking for a distraction.

"It is not (relaxing) the way I paint. It is really messy! However, I have asked for some (paint) things and will probably do some in the next few weeks."

The undefeated 34-year-old has racked up nine knockouts in 10 wins.

The showdown with Dubois, 22, can't come fast enough for Joyce, who accelerated to a 10-0 record within two years of professional boxing, but by the time of the fight he will have been out of the ring for 12 months. . Turning around in his 30s, Joyce charted a fast path to the pinnacle of the sport and hopes frustration will arise in the first exchanges with undefeated Dubois.

"I could start a slug festival. We will both be excited to have had to wait, but after warming up, I will start kicking off my boxing and leveling up. I will be one level up (Dubois)."

What if COVID-19 means that the O2 Arena cannot be opened to the public in July? Well, while Joyce wants fans there to create an "energizing,quot; atmosphere, he knows that a closed-door fight would be a great television event and he feels that his experience in amateur tournaments has set him up for such a scenario.

"It would be weird behind closed doors. You wouldn't have fans there, but in big tournaments like the Europeans in the amateurs, in the early rounds, there were often only a few coaches and family members in massive arenas, so I'd get used to it to that. "

Joyce must wait a bit longer for the British and European title fight, an opportunity for him to produce another destructive victory against future fans at The O2, where tickets purchased for the original date will be valid on July 11.