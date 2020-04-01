Joe Exotic's husband reveals new details about their relationship

While many of us have seen binges Tiger king and they want more and more of this roller coaster from a documentary, the husband of Joe Exotic Dillon passage is here to deliver
In the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM Andy Cohen liveJoe Exotic's husband spoke to Andy Cohen Y John Hill about her marriage to the 57-year-old man, her thoughts on the Netflix documentary and also revealed that Joe was placed in solitary confinement in COVID-19 prison.
The 24-year-old revealed that the two only dated for "just over two weeks,quot; before they decided to "jump the gun,quot; and get married, but that he "has no regrets." The two were married on December 11, 2017 when he was only 22 years old.
"Were animals part of the charm of being with Joe?" Andy then asked. "It seems like a lot of people got carried away by the idea of petting tiger babies and stuff."
"Oh 100%. I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe," Dillon replied. "I was going through a lot of things, I was an addict. Being around animals gave me a purpose. It seemed like I was really doing something with my life. It got me out of my depression. It was like mine. Little rehab."
He added, "Joe never encouraged me to ever use drugs. I mean, I smoked a lot of weed. But that's literally it."
During the interview, Andy also asked Dillon if he is still in contact with John Finlay or any of your Joe's other exes. "Yeah, with John, he was always in the park. He was a little frustrating, he acted like he had a right to a lot of things, he came into the house whenever he felt like it. I don't know, he wasn't a bad guy, but not necessarily someone I wanted to be with all the time, "Dillon explained.
He also shared that he and Joe keep in touch often and talk "three or five times a day."
"But since he was transferred to this new facility, they have been putting COVID-19 in isolation because of the previous jail he was in, so I have continued to talk to him since he was transferred," Dillon shared.
Joe, born Joseph Cursing-Passage, currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire a hitman to murder the founder of Big Cat Carole Baskin.
Andy also asked Dillon if he is still "in love,quot; with Joe. To which Dillon replied, "I love Joe, he's been there for me in my darkest moments and I'm not just going to dive in and leave him when he needs me most."
Also, Andy asked Dillon if he and Joe had ever had S,amp;M or sadomasochism when it came to their sex lives. "No, we never actually did something like that," he replied. "And he didn't ask me either. I mean, I knew he'd done it in previous relationships."
But when Andy asked if Joe was dominant in bed, all Dillon replied was, "Joe was Joe. He was a powerverse."
Dillon also shared that he was not ready for the spotlight after the Tiger king documentary film. "My life was not supposed to be a blast, I was not prepared for that," he explained. "But Joe, you know, he's a very good guy. He may have made some incomplete decisions, but I know he regrets them. His intentions are really good at heart."
When asked if he was being faithful to Joe while in prison, Dillon replied, "I am very loyal to Joe. He doesn't want him to be alone, you know. But he doesn't want him to move on either, if that makes sense. He doesn't want let me go, that's his thing. But I assured him not. "
Listen to the full interview here.
