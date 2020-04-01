Joe Exotic's husband reveals new details about their relationship

While many of us have seen binges Tiger king and they want more and more of this roller coaster from a documentary, the husband of Joe Exotic Dillon passage is here to deliver

In the Wednesday episode of SiriusXM Andy Cohen liveJoe Exotic's husband spoke to Andy Cohen Y John Hill about her marriage to the 57-year-old man, her thoughts on the Netflix documentary and also revealed that Joe was placed in solitary confinement in COVID-19 prison.

The 24-year-old revealed that the two only dated for "just over two weeks,quot; before they decided to "jump the gun,quot; and get married, but that he "has no regrets." The two were married on December 11, 2017 when he was only 22 years old.

"Were animals part of the charm of being with Joe?" Andy then asked. "It seems like a lot of people got carried away by the idea of ​​petting tiger babies and stuff."

"Oh 100%. I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe," Dillon replied. "I was going through a lot of things, I was an addict. Being around animals gave me a purpose. It seemed like I was really doing something with my life. It got me out of my depression. It was like mine. Little rehab."