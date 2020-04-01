Joe Biden Praises "Brave" First Responders on "The Tonight Show" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML84fe681f739bb237862ae15dec73bd2a11% %MINIFYHTML84fe681f739bb237862ae15dec73bd2a12%

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden has called first responders serving the growing number of Coronavirus victims "brave" and an inspiration to the United States during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

Biden spoke to the host of the NBC nightly talk show via Zoom and talked about how the response to the global pandemic has brought out the best in most Americans.

"When I started running for office this time, I said, 'We need to restore the soul of America.' And now you are seeing the soul of America. The American people are incredible. It is absolutely incredible what they are doing. I watched one of the programs this morning between my phone calls, where a doctor said he was scared of going to the operating room because a lot of people had the virus, but he said, "I would see these firefighters rush into a fire" and I can (get ) the courage to do it, but I tell you & # 39; I'm afraid & # 39 ;. That is true courage. True courage is doing something you fear to do and you do it anyway. That is what many people are doing. We're going to get through this, "he said to Fallon.

This occurs when the US Centers for Disease Control. USA They said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has grown to 186,101, a jump of more than 22,500 for the second consecutive day and the most in any country in the world. The death toll nationwide is now 3,603.

Biden added that he is also inspired by people who do little things to make a difference in their loved ones. "I have a good friend, whose mother was in a nursing home and can't go see her and you know what she does? She is going to sit outside the window on a chair and raise her hand and touch it through the glass. These things make a lot of difference, "he added.

The front-runner for the Democratic presidential candidate paused on the Fallon show, broadcast digitally Wednesday night. Other guests include a musical appearance by Marcus Mumford.

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon threw his At Home Edition on March 17 and began airing hybrid episodes hosted by Fallon from home, combined with the best encore episode moments a day later. The show has returned to a certain level of normality this week with guests like Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Jonathan Van Ness with Lady Gaga speaking on April 6.