Jobless? These Places Are Hiring – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

While the spread of COVID-19 forces many companies to close their doors, rejecting customers and employees, some companies are hiring to keep up with demand during the outbreak.

WHERE TO FIND THE JOB – RESOURCES

CAREERONESTOP – A career, training and job search website of the US Department of Labor. USA The website serves job applicants, students, businesses, and professional advisers with free online tools and other information and resources.

GET THE CHANGE MADE: Connecting the affected hotel workforce with local nonprofits to serve and provide hunger relief to North Texas communities.

TEXAS LABOR FORCE COMMISSION COVID-19— The Labor Force Commission has created a COVID-19 resource page for job seekers.

USAJOBS— Listed to help you start a career in public service. Lists local, regional, and national information for all federal jobs. You can search by agency, position, salary, location, or career field.

GREATEST DALLAS WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS: One of Dallas' largest nonprofit organizations, its mission is to provide competitive solutions for employers through quality people and for people through quality jobs. Click on the link and scroll down to find your job listing.

WORKING IN TEXAS: a system of online workforce and job search services. Designed for job seekers, students, case managers, employers, training providers, workforce professionals, and others seeking benefits and services. The system provides quick access to a complete set of employment tools on a website.

EMPLOYERS NOW HIRING

2020 CENSUS – According to a spokesperson for the United States Census Bureau, the government is still looking for people to run for temporary positions in the census.

7-ELEVEN: nationwide, the store chain plans to add 20,000 additional workers to meet demand. Jobs include delivery people for the new 7NOW delivery app.

AHI FACILITIES SERVICES: AHI is looking for people to perform cleaning duties. The company cleans several businesses in North Texas and beyond.

ALDI: seeks to fill 5,000 temporary positions and hire 4,000 new permanent workers for stores and distribution centers.

AMAZON: Hiring 100.00 new roles nationwide in fulfillment centers and in its delivery network. The company is also increasing the hourly wage for workers in the United States by $ 2 / hour.

BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH: Find people who want to work in the healthcare industry.

COSTCO— has opened a seasonal hiring period to help with increased demand.

CVS: Plans to immediately fill 50,000 company-wide jobs in the US USA You need more store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.

OVERALL DOLLAR: The low-cost retailer plans to double its typical hiring rate and hire 50,000 workers by the end of April.

DOLLAR TREE: hiring of cashiers, warehousemen, warehouse associates, part-time and full-time administration throughout the country

DOMINO’S— It has also announced that it is hiring

FAMILY DOLLAR: With the company suspending online orders due to COVID-19, the chain needs employees to work in retail stores.

INSTACART— This work economy company hires 300,000 workers who shop at grocery stores for its customers and then deliver the products to their home.

KROGER: More than 6,800 hundreds of jobs are listed on the job site nationwide. There are currently around 240 in the DFW metro area.

FOOD BANK OF NORTH TEXAS: contracting for the warehouse and drivers.

OUTSCHOOL– Offers live online classes for children ages 3-18. They are currently looking for teachers. Outschool does not require formal teaching credentials, but will require you to pass a criminal background check.

PAPA JOHN’S— The pizza chain plans to add 20,000 additional new workers. With "the majority,quot; of applicants from the same day.

PEPSICO— The company said it will hire 6,000 full-time, full-benefit workers in the United States in the coming months.

PIZZA HUT: Hiring for more than 30,000 jobs across the country. Available jobs include drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and call center workers.

POSTCARDS: With the increase in delivery service, they need "fleet members,quot; to deliver groceries, takeaways, and more.

TARGET – 9000 jobs are currently listed nationwide. The job site lists around 230 jobs for the DFW metro area.

TOM THUMB / ALBERTSONS: Stores are seeking approximately 30 additional workers for the 98 locations throughout the metroplex. Available positions include inventory, front end, delivery, e-commerce pickers, e-commerce delivery drivers. You can apply online or in-store by talking to a store manager.

WALGREEN’S: The company has announced that it will add 9,500 full-time and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the US. USA

WALMART: Plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers to meet demand.

WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER – Jobs are also available in the supply chain at Walmart.

ZOOM: Looking for a regional channel manager and a business sales manager in the DFW area.

