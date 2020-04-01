Jimmy Kimmel Live turns the tables into a modern joke Fam

What happens when you think you are pranking someone, only to be the one pranking? Ask for Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
In tonight's exclusive preview Jimmy Kimmel LiveFerguson thinks he's making jokes Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet with the help of Jimmy Kimmel and his crew, but the joke is literally in Ferguson.
Try the joke in the video above, it involves a lot of conversations about diarrhea, and be sure to tune in to the episode on Wednesday, April 1, Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:35 p.m. to see how everything is shaken.
Modern Family He will conclude his 11-season career on Wednesday, April 8 with a two-part finale. Before the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker clans have their last laughs, ABC will air A modern farewell, an hour-long special saluting the long-running comedy.
The one-hour documentary will explore the presentation of the program, from the writing and casting of the pilot to the final reading of the final table. Look for the special to revisit many of the show's iconic moments and features. Ed O & # 39; Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie BowenFerguson, Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing Y Benjamin Bratt Everyone looking back on the show.
the Modern Family The series finale, simply titled "Finale," features Mitchell (Ferguson) and Cam (Stonestreet), settling into their new normal. Phil (Ty burrell) and Claire (Bowen) decide that one of the children needs to move so they can take control of the house once again, and when Gloria (Vergara) succeeds at work, she realizes that her family doesn't seem to need it. as much as they used to.
Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. at ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. at ABC
