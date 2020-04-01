Jermaine Dupri reveals she regrets not having introduced TLC to the masses

Since we are in the quarantine season, celebrities are on social media more than usual and give us a deeper insight into their personality and truths.

Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri has been around for some time. He is known for breaking artists like XScape, Kris Kross, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and a few others.

While having a question and answer session on IG, a follower asked, "Any artist you regret having passed?

Dupri mentioned that she regretted having broadcast TLC. At the time, I didn't think I had the bandwidth to manage the girl group and Kris Kross.

He wrote:

"I'm sorry I didn't try to do TLC at the same time as Kris Kross. I was just 19 years old at the time and I didn't believe in myself as a person, as someone who had the bandwidth to have both artists, "Dupri wrote." I was putting a lot of energy into Kriss Kross, and I was just giving TLC maybe 30 to 40 percent, not even 50 percent,quot;.

"I felt like I was separating myself by trying to provide both groups with what they needed to become the success that they both eventually became," Dupri continued in the post. "So I removed myself from TLC as a group that I really introduced to the world."

This is not the first time that he has spoken about TLC. In an episode of TV One Unsung, he stated that Left Eye was living with him when he met Kris Kross.

"TLC was my group before they signed with LaFace," he said. "Left Eye was living in my house when I found Kris Kross. The clothes back came after we started getting more and more songs. The clothes back actually came from being close to the left eye. "

Speaking of producers, would you like to see Jermaine Dupri fight someone? I am thinking of Jazze Pha. What are you saying, Roomies?