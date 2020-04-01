%MINIFYHTMLb0eae19e1de82feef97f4441124f75f911% %MINIFYHTMLb0eae19e1de82feef97f4441124f75f912%

Biggest Drama and Biggest Interest: Jeff Reinebold fully agrees with the NFL's first playoff expansion since 1990.

The team owners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the new structure that had been established in the new collective agreement last month.

The postseason period will now include an additional team from each conference to take the total number of playoffs from 12 to 14, creating six wild card games and meaning there will only be one first-round goodbye up for grabs in both the NFC and the AFC.

"I think it's fantastic, really," said Reinebold in Inside the Huddle.

"Here's why. Because we're talking about single-elimination football, this is a completely different deal. It's not about added points, it's not the best of seven, it's not the best of five, it's not three sets, it is once you play and it is a sudden elimination.

"I think this adds more drama to the game, obviously creates more interest for a larger group of fans. I really don't see anything negative."

"Who can say that one of these teams does not run? You know what it is like. You warm up, you get healthy, you are running and you leave."

Concerns about expansion among NFL fans include the potential reward for mediocrity if teams with single-digit wins can forge a route to the playoffs.

Last season he would have seen the progress of the 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers from the AFC and the advancement of the Los Angeles Rams 9-7 in the NFC, if the 14-team layout had been in place.

Is a reality Sky SportsNeil Reynolds would be open to.

"The Tennessee Titans last year were just one game over 8-8 and came to New England and beat the Patriots," said Reynolds. "They came to Baltimore and beat the Ravens and went up 10 times in the AFC Championship game (against the Kansas City Chiefs).

"A few years ago, the (New York) Giants were a 9-7 team that won the Super Bowl.

"Last year, we would have had Pittsburgh at 8-8 and the Rams at 9-7. I can live with that. I'd rather have that than a good 10-6 team that misses for some reason that has happened in the past." .

The new measures mean that about 44 percent of teams will qualify for the playoffs, compared to 33 percent in the big leagues, 52 percent in the NHL, and 53 percent in the NBA.

Deshaun Watson produced one of the playoff plays last season when he escaped an almost certain looting in the Houston Texans' wild card victory over the Buffalo Bills.

They also promise to amplify the contrast in the regular season and postseason football – that is, the unpredictability and intensity.

Reinebold had that first-hand experience last season while serving as a coach for special teams for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League Gray Cup final despite having the best record among all teams.

"Last year we were 15-3 and by far the best team in the league," said Reinebold. "We got to the championship game, we didn't play well that day and we are defeated. We are not the champions. Again, that's the good thing."

"That's why it's so dramatic. Every play in a playoff game means a lot. How many times have you interviewed players and they've talked about speed and batting in the playoffs and why it's different?"

