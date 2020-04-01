Jay-Z and Rihanna Fundamentals donate $ 1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Jay-Z and Rihanna's foundations have teamed up to donate $ 1 million each to relief efforts amid the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the foundations are "offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline health care workers and first responders, providing learning materials for the more than 20,000 children and youth who They learn in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents and ensure that child care centers are clean, have smaller groups of children and that all staff are protected. "

