Jay-Z and Rihanna Fundamentals donate $ 1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Jay-Z and Rihanna's foundations have teamed up to donate $ 1 million each to relief efforts amid the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the foundations are "offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline health care workers and first responders, providing learning materials for the more than 20,000 children and youth who They learn in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents and ensure that child care centers are clean, have smaller groups of children and that all staff are protected. "

"There are a number of populations that are especially vulnerable during this pandemic: the undocumented, the incarcerated, the elderly and the homeless, as well as the children of first-line health and first aid workers," says Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation. "Now more than ever, we need to support organizations that prioritize the health and rights of these people."

Adds Gloria Carter, CEO and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation: "In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together as a community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: housing, health, nutrition and education The only way to overcome this pandemic is with love and action. "