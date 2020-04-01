Jay-Z and Rihanna foundations donate $ 2 million to Covid-19 relief efforts

Rihanna and Jay-Z are other celebrities who want to help in the midst of the global crisis we are in these days. The Shade Room has all the available details of the move these two made to help.

Jay-Z and Rihanna are partnering through their foundations to donate a massive $ 2 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

TSR writes that "Together they will help undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers, first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless people."

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: #JayZ and #Rihanna team up through their foundations to donate $ 2 million combined to help with # COVID19 relief efforts. Together they will help undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers, first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless people. _____________________________________ The organizations to which the money will go are the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, the Fund for Public Schools, the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Immigration Coalition. _____________________________________ Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said: "There are a number of populations that are especially vulnerable during this pandemic, those who are undocumented, incarcerated, the elderly and the homeless, as well as children of,quot;. Read more at TheShadeRoom .com (📸: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on March 31, 2020 at 7:05 a.m. PDT

"The organizations the money will go to are the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, the Fund for Public Schools, the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Immigration Coalition," TSR continued and revealed.

TSR went on to reveal that Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said the following: "There are a number of populations that are especially vulnerable during this pandemic: those that are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless," and more.

Someone said that haters would say that these celebrities didn't donate enough: "Yall shouldn't have published it, broken people are going to say it's not enough."

Another follower posted: ‘Before commenting on something ignorant. Ask yourself this: “How much have I donated? 🤔 "’

Another follower said, ‘Then we should be out before May, right? Because where is all this money going?

One commenter posted, "So let me clear this up, teaming up to donate $ 2 million when Jay is almost a billionaire and Rihanna is almost worth 700 million."

Someone else said, "Rihanna wasn't playing when she said #PullUp to problems and stop talking!"

Another commenter wrote: ‘An enemy has already said that this is not enough and posted this message: worth Jay Z's net worth is 1 billion and Rihanna's net worth is $ 250 million. The best they can do is 2 million. It is as if I gave 1 penny to a homeless person. "

A follower said: ‘A million is a lot of money to donate regardless of your network. You are all wild here. "

Ad

Many fans appreciated his gesture and made sure to say that more celebrities should be doing this these days.



Post views:

0 0