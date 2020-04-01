Jason Kilar Named CEO of WarnerMedia – Deadline

Jason Kilar, media, entertainment and technology executive, has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, effective May 1. He will report to John Stankey, president and chief operating officer of AT&T.

Kilar, 48, was previously the founding CEO of Hulu and SVP at Amazon.

%MINIFYHTML9a06c27a7caa3d142dc364bba84b2e4e11% %MINIFYHTML9a06c27a7caa3d142dc364bba84b2e4e12%

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skills to lead WarnerMedia in the future. His experience in media and entertainment, video streaming, and direct-to-consumer advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I'm excited to have him lead the next chapter in WarnerMedia's historic success, "said Stankey." Our team led by Bob Greenblatt, Ann Sarnoff, Gerhard Zeiler and Jeff Zucker have done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers.Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family when we launched HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and a rich library of intellectual property for future growth. "

Related story Movie buffs are highly likely to return to theaters after reopening, but more than half will wait a bit – Impact Study EDO Coronavirus Entertainment

"In association with this world-class team, I am very excited about the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia," said Kilar. “Well-told stories have always mattered, and are even more important at this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create and serve with so many talented people. May 1 cannot come soon enough. "

Kilar was CEO of Hulu from its inception in 2007 to 2013. He held various leadership positions at Amazon from 1997 to 2006, including the senior vice president of global application software. Additionally, Kilar was co-founder and CEO of the Vessel video streaming service from 2013 to 2017. In addition, he served as a board member at DreamWorks Animation (2013-2016) and Univision Communications (2016-2020). He has a bachelor's degree (journalism and business) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and an MBA from Harvard Business School.