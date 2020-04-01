Jason Aldean invites New York pharmacy workers to lunch amid the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf11% %MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf12%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; You Make It Easy & # 39; and his wife Brittany make the friendly gesture to staff at a western New York pharmacy after she asked followers what they needed in the midst of the pandemic.

Up News Info –

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany showed their appreciation for New York pharmacy workers dealing with the coronavirus by treating them for lunch.

The couple showed their support for staff at a western New York pharmacy after Brittany took to Instagram on Saturday (March 28) to ask followers what they needed amid the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf13% %MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf14%

"Yes, we have given money to organizations and individuals BUT we know that many of you need essential items right now," he posted. "We know this is a very difficult time right now for everyone and a lot of people are out of work and people need things."

%MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf15% %MINIFYHTML935a84def035ef5c3899c1cbd2c5b5cf16%

Among the avalanche of responses was a request from a pharmacy technician in Hamburg, who explained that she and her coworkers were "working hard," and would simply like "good food," adding: "I really didn't sit down and eat anything. We're eating on the go; we're eating candy and chips and stuff like that. "

<br />

Villagers decided to invite pharmacy staff to lunch at the popular Panera Bread bakery chain.