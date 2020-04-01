Jamie Redknapp: Why is Kevin De Bruyne my player of the season? Football news

Kevin De Bruyne is a favorite for the PFA Player of the Year award after an excellent campaign for Manchester City









Kevin De Bruyne is the best passer in Premier League history and deserves to win the Player of the Season, Jamie Redknapp insists.

Although his Manchester City team stumbled in the Premier League, sitting 25 points behind leader Liverpool before soccer was suspended due to the coronavirus, the Belgian was the champions' most prominent player, recording 16 assists.

If the Premier League resumed, it would take just four assists to match Thierry Henry's record of 20 in the 2002/03 season, and Redknapp believes that although Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have been key to beating Liverpool, De Bruyne would be his choice. for the individual award.

Speaking in the Sky Sports Football player of the season podcastRedknapp said: "There have been some outstanding performances this season. But Kevin De Bruyne has been absolutely outstanding.

"His stats this year have been the best in his history, and if the rest of the city team had been as consistent as he was, they would probably disagree with Liverpool."

"For me, De Bruyne's assists and goals really make him stand out for me. His numbers are much better than anyone else's. If he goes to someone outside of the Liverpool team, he is the only person you can really mention Because it has been so good and shining like a star on that side of the city right now.

"I would say he is the best Premier League passer I have ever seen, and that includes David Beckham, Paul Scholes, all of them, because he has the variation to pass."

"If we end the season, it will break Thierry Henry's record 20 attendance."

De Bruyne has enjoyed one of his best seasons in City this quarter, picking up nine Sky Sports Man of the Match awards, more than any of his teammates. Although he can't end up being a Premier League champion this season, 13 of the previous 27 winners of the PFA Player of the Year award have not been title winners.

Redknapp, who has been a 28-year-old fan since his days with Genk, says that De Bruyne playing as winger has previously helped him in his passing range.

"When I was a young player, I remember seeing him play for Genk, in a Champions League match against Chelsea before signing for them, and he played a lot. I think that helped him a lot because he learned to cross the ball and where the strikers want it.

"Obviously, by going to play in Germany and then Manchester City, he became a more central player, but he never forgot that ability to cross the ball."

"His passing weight is phenomenal. He picks up the ball in that little pocket, where the right back gives it back to him, and plays that ball for the first time in that uncertainty runner between the center halves and the goalkeeper, and it's so attractive to players. like Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesús and Raheem Sterling. It's so difficult in the modern game to be able to play the passes he makes.

"His passing appreciation, his passing weight, is as good as any he's ever seen. Looking at De Bruyne from a central area, where he just slides the ball, sometimes you think, 'How have you seen that?' ? & # 39; He sees things in the blink of an eye, and I think that's what sets him apart. "

De Bruyne's statistics speak for themselves: he has four more assists, has created 21 more chances and seven bigger chances than any other player in the Premier League. It also tops the Premier League charts for successful passes in the final third and successful crosses and corners.

But beyond the stats, Redknapp is a fan of De Bruyne's temperament and freshness on the field, insisting that he makes the game look easy and creates time for the ball.

"I love the way he plays, he just makes the game look so easy. All the great players I've played with over the years – John Barnes, Paul Gascoigne, Paul Scholes – seem to have more time than anyone. otherwise, and that's what De Bruyne has, it's like time stands still when he has the ball.

"He always has that extra moment of relaxation while everyone else panics, and I think that's what sets him apart for me."

"Even with my Liverpool affiliation, I am amazed at what Kevin De Bruyne has done this season."