Jalen Ramsey offers advice to Leonard Fournette, only adds to drama-filled Jaguars offseason

Jalen Ramsey has a tip for Leonard Fournette: go away.

The former Jaguar and current Ram sent a strong message in response to a Fournette tweet earlier in the week. Fournette called a journalist for his opinion on the broker's position with the organization.

"You know they have been clowns brudda … # EXIT hahaha," says Ramsey's tweet.

While it appears to be a direct response to Fournette's disgust at the original interview, one in which AP's Mark Long said he doesn't think Fournette will play "another less,quot; with Jacksonville, it is the last in two dramatic seasons for the Jaguars. . . Ramsey forced himself out of Jacksonville last season, going to Los Angeles for two first-round picks and one fourth-round pick.

But it's not the first part of the drama for the Jags this offseason, just the most recent one.

Just last week, Fournette gave a free agent quarterback Cam Newton recruiting presentation via Instagram, even though it seemed like Gardner Minshew might be the answer to advancing QB for the Jags.

In the past six months, the Jags have gone from Ramsey, Nick Foles, Dante Fowler, Calais Campbell, and potentially Yannick Ngakoue. There have been rumors about the release or exchange of Fournette for some time, since the 2018 season.

Speaking of Ngakoue, he took the time on Tuesday, his birthday, to send a message to the Jaguars: It's time to move on.

Let's agree to disagree. Why prevent a man from taking care of his family? It is obvious that my time is up in my current situation. Let's both follow @Jaguars 🏁 https://t.co/XvGcSAQQkH – Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 31, 2020

This all happens a few seasons after the Jaguars made the AFC championship game and were just a few plays (and a good quarterback) away from defeating the Patriots and punching a ticket to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, that did not happen, and they have been on a downward spiral ever since.

Everything is burning in Jacksonville.